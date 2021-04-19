[SBS Star] ASTRO MOON BIN Shares How Popular Cha Eun-woo Was Back in High School

MOON BIN of K-pop boy group ASTRO revealed how popular his fellow member Cha Eun-woo was when they were in high school.On April 17 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', MOON BIN and Cha Eun-woo made a guest appearance.During the talk, MOON BIN talked about the time when him and Cha Eun-woo attended the same school.MOON BIN said, "When I was a high school sophomore, Eun-woo and I happened to transfer to the same high school. We were already training together, but we weren't going to the same school."He continued, "Eun-woo was already really popular among trainees, but he was amazingly popular in school as well."He went on, "It was always very easy to find him, because there was always loud screams where he was."Then, MOON BIN shared Cha Eun-woo's younger brother is also as good-looking as Cha Eun-woo.MOON BIN said, "Eun-woo has a younger brother, and he is really good-looking as well. His face is smaller than Eun-woo's."Upon hearing this, the hosts of 'Knowing Brothers' asked Cha Eun-woo what his brother is doing at the moment.Cha Eun-woo responded, "He completed his military service recently. He is working part-time at the moment."(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers)(SBS Star)