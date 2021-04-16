[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Vicenzo' Monk Actor Shares What Kind of Kindness Song Joong Ki Showed Him

Actor Kwon Seung-woo talked about actor Song Joong Ki's kindness in the recent interview.On April 16, one YouTube channel posted an interview of Kwon Seung-woo online.During the interview, Kwon Seung-woo mentioned what it was like working with Song Joong Ki.Kwon Seung-woo featured in Song Joong Ki-led tvN's drama 'Vincenzo' together.The actor said, "Song Joong Ki is such a caring person. He takes great care of every one of us during shooting, especially the ones who aren't familiar with being on set."He continued, "When I look at him, I think to myself, 'Will I be able to do that if I were in his shoes?' He's that incredible."Then, Kwon Seung-woo talked about the time when he met Song Joong Ki for the very first time.Kwon Seung-woo said, "Last year when the shooting for the drama had just begun, I met Song Joong Ki at a small 'Vincenzo' gathering."He resumed, "At the gathering, we had some drinks while having dinner, and I have a habit of sleeping when I drink. I ended up falling asleep at the dinner table on that day as well."He added, "When I opened my eyes, I was in Song Joong Ki's car. We weren't even close at that time, but he drove me all the way to my house."(Credit= '무비위크movieweek' YouTube, tvN Vicenzo)(SBS Star)