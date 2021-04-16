뉴스
[SBS Star] Zo In Sung Gives a Hilarious Response to a Question Why He Is So Good-looking
[SBS Star] Zo In Sung Gives a Hilarious Response to a Question Why He Is So Good-looking

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.16 17:27 View Count
Actor Zo In Sung hilariously responded to a question why he is so good-looking. 

On April 15 episode of tvN's television show 'Unexpected Business', Zo In Sung talked about his appearance. 
Unexpected BusinessWhile working at the 'Unexpected Business' restaurant, Zo In Sung welcomed three women for dinner service. 

When Zo In Sung was preparing for their meal in the open kitchen, the three female customers could not take their eyes off Zo In Sung.

Then, one of them commented, "Just wondering, but why are you so good-looking?" 
Unexpected BusinessIn response to this, Zo In Sung smiled and said, "That's exactly what I mean. I'm sorry about that." 

He jokingly continued, "I'm so sorry for being good-looking." 

Upon hearing Zo In Sung's playful response, the customers burst into laughter. 
Unexpected BusinessEver since Zo In Sung made debut, his great looks and tall figure have always been a hot topic. 

He is known to be one of the most good-looking actors in Korea at the moment. 

(Credit= tvN Unexpected Business)

(SBS Star)  
