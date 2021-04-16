[SBS Star] 2PM WOOYOUNG Shares that He Was Poor & Hungry During 'Heartbeat' Days

K-pop boy group 2PM's member WOOYOUNG revealed that he was poor and hungry when he was promoting 'Heartbeat' back in 2009.On April 15 episode of Mnet's television show 'Kingdom: Legendary War', WOOYOUNG was seen talking to his labelmate another boy group Stray Kids.While talking together, Stray Kids asked WOOYOUNG for his advice on how to perform better for 'Side Effects'.BANG CHAN said, "'Side Effects' performance has somewhat similar vibes to 2PM's 'Heartbeat'. What kind of mindset did you have for your 'Heartbeat' performance in the past?"WOOYOUNG thought for a bit, then answered, "First of all, you must zone out rather than focus in order to give that sort of look to your face."He jokingly continued, "But you must note that I was poor and hungry during 'Heartbeat' days, so that was a huge help."With a playful smile, he added, "Well, there are many more things that I want to say, but I'll just end it here."Upon hearing WOOYOUNG's "advice", the members of Stray Kids could not stop laughing for ages.Then, WOOYOUNG turned serious and said, "I've seen your performance, and I've never seen anything like it. You guys were so amazing."He resumed, "Just practice as hard as you can, and enjoy the performance thinking that it doesn't matter even if I make a mistake."(Credit= Mnet Kingdom: Legendary War, '2PM' YouTube)(SBS Star)