[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Purchases a Multi-billion Won House in Seoul
Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.16 10:57
Singer Lee Seung Gi bought a house in Seoul. 

On April 15, news outlet Etoday shared a report about Lee Seung Gi. 

The report stated that Lee Seung Gi purchased a 2-story house in Seongbuk-dong, Seoul at the end of last year. 
Lee Seung GiThe house was built in the early '80s, and has a land area of 1000㎡. 

He purchased the house for 5.6 billion won (approximately 5 million dollars). 

In order to purchse this house, Lee Seung Gi reportedly took out a mortgage through a bank. 
Lee Seung GiSeongbuk-dong is a village located in the north of Seoul, nestled in the hills overlooking the city. 

The large proportion of the residences are owned by wealthy households, including overseas ambassadors, businessmen, politicians and more. 

(Credit= 'leeseunggi.official' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
