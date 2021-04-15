뉴스
[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook & Hwang In Youp Meet for New Netflix Series
Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.15 18:20 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook & Hwang In Youp Meet for New Netflix Series
Actors Ji Chang Wook and Hwang In Youp will be working alongside each other in their next project. 

On April 15, Netflix shared the cast for their upcoming original series 'The Sound of Magic'. 

Netflix revealed the main cast to be Ji Chang Wook, actress Choi Sung-eun and Hwang In Youp. 
Ji Chang Wook and Hwang In Youp'The Sound of Music' is a music drama that centers around a mysterious magician 'Lee Eul' played by Ji Chang Wook. 

Choi Sung-eun's character 'Yoon Ah-i' is a woman who gets to experience incredible things as she meets 'Lee Eul'. 

Hwang In Youp will play the role of a gifted student 'Na Il-deung' whose life takes a turn after taking an interest in magic. 

It is based on a webtoon 'Annarasumanara' by Ha Il-known that received much love from webtoon lovers. 

The drama will be directed by director Kim Sung-yoon who previously produced 'Love in the Moonlight' (2016), 'Itaewon Class' (2020) and more. 
Choi Sung-eunMeanwhile, the exact period when the series will be unveiled is said to be still in discussion. 

(Credit= Netflix, Glorious Entertainment, Ace Factory, Keyeast)

(SBS Star)     
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.