뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kang So-ra Becomes a Mother of a Beautiful Daughter Today
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Kang So-ra Becomes a Mother of a Beautiful Daughter Today

[SBS Star] Kang So-ra Becomes a Mother of a Beautiful Daughter Today

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.15 17:30 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kang So-ra Becomes a Mother of a Beautiful Daughter Today
Actress Kang So-ra became a mother today. 

On April 15, Kang So-ra's management agency Plum A&C shared good news about the actress. 

The agency said, "Kang So-ra gave birth to a beautiful daughter today. Both Kang So-ra and the baby girl are very healthy." 

They continued, "All family members of Kang So-ra are in joy following the birth of a child. It's too soon to discuss her next project, but she'll be returning on screen as soon as she recovers." 
Kang So-raLast August, Kang So-ra married an 8-year-older doctor of Korean medicine. 

At that time, Kang So-ra said, "I've met a man who I want to spend the rest of my life with. We're getting married." 

She continued, "I will balance a happily married life with life as an actress well. Please keep your eyes on me!" 

Then in November, Kang So-ra shared that she was pregnant with her first child. 
Kang So-raMany are flooding Kang So-ra's social media with congratulatory messages after hearing that she has become a mother. 

(Credit= 'reveramess_' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.