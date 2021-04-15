[SBS Star] Kang So-ra Becomes a Mother of a Beautiful Daughter Today

Actress Kang So-ra became a mother today.On April 15, Kang So-ra's management agency Plum A&C shared good news about the actress.The agency said, "Kang So-ra gave birth to a beautiful daughter today. Both Kang So-ra and the baby girl are very healthy."They continued, "All family members of Kang So-ra are in joy following the birth of a child. It's too soon to discuss her next project, but she'll be returning on screen as soon as she recovers."Last August, Kang So-ra married an 8-year-older doctor of Korean medicine.At that time, Kang So-ra said, "I've met a man who I want to spend the rest of my life with. We're getting married."She continued, "I will balance a happily married life with life as an actress well. Please keep your eyes on me!"Then in November, Kang So-ra shared that she was pregnant with her first child.Many are flooding Kang So-ra's social media with congratulatory messages after hearing that she has become a mother.(Credit= 'reveramess_' Instagram)(SBS Star)