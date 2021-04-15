뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hong Seok-chun Shares Park Bo Gum Tried to Help Him Get Through COVID-19 Financial Crisis
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Hong Seok-chun Shares Park Bo Gum Tried to Help Him Get Through COVID-19 Financial Crisis

[SBS Star] Hong Seok-chun Shares Park Bo Gum Tried to Help Him Get Through COVID-19 Financial Crisis

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.15 16:22 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Hong Seok-chun Shares Park Bo Gum Tried to Help Him Get Through COVID-19 Financial Crisis
Entertainer Hong Seok-chun shared how actor Park Bo Gum helped him out during difficult times. 

On April 14 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', Hong Seok-chun made a guest appearance. 
Hong Seok-chunDuring the talk, Hong Seok-chun shared struggling with his restaurant business in Itaewon following the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the area last year. 

Hong Seok-chun said, "My restaurants in Itaewon are all closed now due to financial difficulties, but when I was still running them, Bo Gum came to visit me once." 

He continued, "He heard that I was financially struggling, and wanted to be a help. He came all the way to one of my restaurants in Itaewon with his friend. He came on the subway as well." 

He went on, "There were just him and his friend, but they ordered five main dishes, and finished all of them. I couldn't be more thankful for that." 
Hong Seok-chunHowever, Hong Seok-chun explained that he did not want Park Bo Gum to pay for the dishes.

Hong Seok-chun said, "I told the restaurant manager not to bill them for their orders, but the manager said, 'They already paid.'" 

He continued, "It turned out that Bo Gum knew that I wasn't going to let him pay, so he paid for the meal after going to the restroom." 

Then, Hong Seok-chun wrapped up the talk by saying, "Bo Gum is an angel. I can't believe that he's in the military. I miss you, Bo Gum!" 
Hong Seok-chun(Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'tonyhong1004' Instagram ) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.