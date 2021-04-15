[SBS Star] Hong Seok-chun Shares Park Bo Gum Tried to Help Him Get Through COVID-19 Financial Crisis

Entertainer Hong Seok-chun shared how actor Park Bo Gum helped him out during difficult times.On April 14 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', Hong Seok-chun made a guest appearance.During the talk, Hong Seok-chun shared struggling with his restaurant business in Itaewon following the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the area last year.Hong Seok-chun said, "My restaurants in Itaewon are all closed now due to financial difficulties, but when I was still running them, Bo Gum came to visit me once."He continued, "He heard that I was financially struggling, and wanted to be a help. He came all the way to one of my restaurants in Itaewon with his friend. He came on the subway as well."He went on, "There were just him and his friend, but they ordered five main dishes, and finished all of them. I couldn't be more thankful for that."However, Hong Seok-chun explained that he did not want Park Bo Gum to pay for the dishes.Hong Seok-chun said, "I told the restaurant manager not to bill them for their orders, but the manager said, 'They already paid.'"He continued, "It turned out that Bo Gum knew that I wasn't going to let him pay, so he paid for the meal after going to the restroom."Then, Hong Seok-chun wrapped up the talk by saying, "Bo Gum is an angel. I can't believe that he's in the military. I miss you, Bo Gum!"(Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'tonyhong1004' Instagram )(SBS Star)