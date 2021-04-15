뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Find PENTAGON KINO's Response to Discovering His First-ever Fansite Master Cute
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Fans Find PENTAGON KINO's Response to Discovering His First-ever Fansite Master Cute

[SBS Star] Fans Find PENTAGON KINO's Response to Discovering His First-ever Fansite Master Cute

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.15 14:47 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Find PENTAGON KINOs Response to Discovering His First-ever Fansite Master Cute
KINO of K-pop boy group PENTAGON's cute response upon discovering his first-ever fansite master is making fans smile ear to ear. 

Recently, some past photos of KINO started going around online. 

The photos were taken not so long after PENTAGON had made debut. 
KINOWhen KINO was going to a schedule, saw some fans of the group waiting to see the members of PENTAGON. 

While doing so, he happened to spot a fan who was taking photos of him with a professional camera and camera lenses. 

This type of fans who take photos/videos of K-pop stars with professional gears are often referred to as fansite/homepage masters.
KINOMost of the time, these fans go and take pictures of their favorite stars whichever, wherever, and whenever official schedules take place, including overseas schedules.

As they use expensive equipment, their pictures/videos always turn out unbelievably great.

They often share their pictures on their own website or social media later on.
KINOUpon discovering his first-ever fansite master, KINO pointed at himself, as if asking, "Are you really my fansite master?" 

Then, he smiled brightly in the purest way, and fans are finding him exceptionally adorable. 
KINOPENTAGON entered the K-pop industry in October 2016 with a mini album 'PENTAGON'. 

(Credit= '19980127net' Twitter) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.