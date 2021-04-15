[SBS Star] Fans Find PENTAGON KINO's Response to Discovering His First-ever Fansite Master Cute

KINO of K-pop boy group PENTAGON's cute response upon discovering his first-ever fansite master is making fans smile ear to ear.Recently, some past photos of KINO started going around online.The photos were taken not so long after PENTAGON had made debut.When KINO was going to a schedule, saw some fans of the group waiting to see the members of PENTAGON.While doing so, he happened to spot a fan who was taking photos of him with a professional camera and camera lenses.This type of fans who take photos/videos of K-pop stars with professional gears are often referred to as fansite/homepage masters.Most of the time, these fans go and take pictures of their favorite stars whichever, wherever, and whenever official schedules take place, including overseas schedules.As they use expensive equipment, their pictures/videos always turn out unbelievably great.They often share their pictures on their own website or social media later on.Upon discovering his first-ever fansite master, KINO pointed at himself, as if asking, "Are you really my fansite master?"Then, he smiled brightly in the purest way, and fans are finding him exceptionally adorable.PENTAGON entered the K-pop industry in October 2016 with a mini album 'PENTAGON'.(Credit= '19980127net' Twitter)(SBS Star)