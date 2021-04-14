[SBS Star] One Concert Dancer Shares How Thoughtful Taeyeon Was at Her Concert

Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation was highly praised by one of her dancers.Recently, one Taeyeon's past concert dancer shared what it was like to work with Taeyeon online.The dancer said, "One of the most memorable concerts that I performed at was Taeyeon's concert. It's part of memory that I can never forget."She continued, "Usually, dancers aren't given in-ear monitors; we have to rely on the sound coming out of speakers."She went on, "But Taeyeon's concert was different. She gave in-ear monitors to all dancers. That was my first time using an in-ear monitor at a concert."Then, the dancer reminisced the time when she was rehearsing with the in-ear monitor in her ears.The dancer said, "I was personally going through a lot at that time. Life was so tough, as I had nobody to lean on."She resumed, "When I heard her sing through my in-ear monitor, tears rolled down my cheeks. Her voice was so vivid, and I just got so emotional."She wrapped up the story by adding, "I cried my eyes out at that time. I still have no clue why I cried that much, but her voice comforted and soothed my wounded heart."(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)