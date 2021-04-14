뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Reveals What Text Message He Received from Park Bo Gum Recently
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Reveals What Text Message He Received from Park Bo Gum Recently

[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Reveals What Text Message He Received from Park Bo Gum Recently

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.14 16:36 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Reveals What Text Message He Received from Park Bo Gum Recently
Actor Gong Yoo revealed what text message he received from actor Park Bo Gum the other day. 

On April 13, Gong Yoo had an online interview with the press regarding an upcoming movie 'Seobok' that is led by him and Park Bo Gum. 
Gong YooDuring the interview, Gong Yoo was asked how he thought Park Bo Gum did during shooting. 

Gong Yoo said, "Although it was his first time leading a movie, Bo Gum was incredible at it. He showed lots of sides of himself that he hadn't shown in the past." 

He continued, "I'm very much looking forward to his career following his military service." 
Gong YooThen, Gong Yoo shared that he received a text message from Park Bo Gum not too long ago. 

Gong Yoo said, "Not too long ago at the end of the movie premiere, Bo Gum texted me. I was pretty surprised, because I didn't expect it." 

He went on, "He was like, 'I'm so excited and nervous at the same time.' I didn't really think that he was catching up with everything in the outside world." 

He resumed, "To think that he is watching everything there, I felt more at ease. Bo Gum has many female fans around the world, and I'm sure they'll enjoy the film. Please get ready to check out our chemistry!" 
Gong Yoo'Seobok' is to hit theaters on April 15. 

(Credit= CINE21, Management Soop) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.