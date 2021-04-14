[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Reveals What Text Message He Received from Park Bo Gum Recently

Actor Gong Yoo revealed what text message he received from actor Park Bo Gum the other day.On April 13, Gong Yoo had an online interview with the press regarding an upcoming movie 'Seobok' that is led by him and Park Bo Gum.During the interview, Gong Yoo was asked how he thought Park Bo Gum did during shooting.Gong Yoo said, "Although it was his first time leading a movie, Bo Gum was incredible at it. He showed lots of sides of himself that he hadn't shown in the past."He continued, "I'm very much looking forward to his career following his military service."Then, Gong Yoo shared that he received a text message from Park Bo Gum not too long ago.Gong Yoo said, "Not too long ago at the end of the movie premiere, Bo Gum texted me. I was pretty surprised, because I didn't expect it."He went on, "He was like, 'I'm so excited and nervous at the same time.' I didn't really think that he was catching up with everything in the outside world."He resumed, "To think that he is watching everything there, I felt more at ease. Bo Gum has many female fans around the world, and I'm sure they'll enjoy the film. Please get ready to check out our chemistry!"'Seobok' is to hit theaters on April 15.(Credit= CINE21, Management Soop)(SBS Star)