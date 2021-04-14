[SBS Star] CNBLUE Jung Yong Hwa Reveals Why He Wants to Get Married Fast

Jung Yong Hwa of K-pop boy band CNBLUE shared that he wants to get married quickly.
On April 13 episode of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in House', Jung Yong Hwa made a guest appearance.
While on the topic of marriage, Jung Yong Hwa shared his thoughts on marriage.
Jung Yong Hwa said, "In the past, I wanted to get married late, but I've changed my mind recently."
He continued, "As I age though, I kept on thinking that I'll be too old for a field day at school for my children. I don't want to be older than other dads."
He went on, "I'm a very competitive person, and I want to win a father-son/father-daughter race. If I'm too old, I feel like I will lose."
He laughed and added, "Just by thinking that, I felt like I should get married soon."
As Jung Yong Hwa said this, the host Jung Hyung Don commented, "Yeah, I've gone to many field days, and there are many competitive dads like yourself."
