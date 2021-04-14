[SBS Star] CNBLUE Jung Yong Hwa Reveals Why He Wants to Get Married Fast

Jung Yong Hwa of K-pop boy band CNBLUE shared that he wants to get married quickly.On April 13 episode of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in House', Jung Yong Hwa made a guest appearance.While on the topic of marriage, Jung Yong Hwa shared his thoughts on marriage.Jung Yong Hwa said, "In the past, I wanted to get married late, but I've changed my mind recently."He continued, "As I age though, I kept on thinking that I'll be too old for a field day at school for my children. I don't want to be older than other dads."He went on, "I'm a very competitive person, and I want to win a father-son/father-daughter race. If I'm too old, I feel like I will lose."He laughed and added, "Just by thinking that, I felt like I should get married soon."As Jung Yong Hwa said this, the host Jung Hyung Don commented, "Yeah, I've gone to many field days, and there are many competitive dads like yourself."(Credit= KBS Problem Child in House)(SBS Star)