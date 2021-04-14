[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Shares What He Thinks About Performing with Wanna One Members Again

Kang Daniel, formerly of disbanded K-pop project boy group Wanna One, shared what he thinks about performing with the members of Wanna One again.On April 13, Kang Daniel's showcase for his new album 'YELLOW' took place in CGV Cheongdam Cine City, Seoul.During the showcase, Kang Daniel was asked about Wanna One's reunion, as another project group I.O.I recently decided to get together for the group's fifth anniversary.Kang Daniel said, "I'm definitely open to Wanna One's reunion. It would be amazing to perform with the guys again if an opportunity is given to us."He continued, "In retrospect, I think I wasn't good enough in terms of my performance skills. I wish I could have done better."He added with a bright smile, "But it's such a great memory for me."At the moment, many former members of Wanna One are promoting their albums.Regarding this, Kang Daniel commented, "I'm really glad that we have all found where we should be and are doing well in our own places."He resumed, "It's exciting to see them performing as non-members of Wanna One, and I hope we will be able to create some sort of synergy this way."The 11 members of Wanna One made debut following their appearance on Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 101 Season 2'.Wanna One kicked off the group's promotion in August 2017, then officially wrapped it up with its final concert 'Therefore' in January 2019.(Credit= KONNECT Entertainment, 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)