뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Shares What He Thinks About Performing with Wanna One Members Again
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Shares What He Thinks About Performing with Wanna One Members Again

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Shares What He Thinks About Performing with Wanna One Members Again

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.14 11:46 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Shares What He Thinks About Performing with Wanna One Members Again
Kang Daniel, formerly of disbanded K-pop project boy group Wanna One, shared what he thinks about performing with the members of Wanna One again. 

On April 13, Kang Daniel's showcase for his new album 'YELLOW' took place in CGV Cheongdam Cine City, Seoul. 
Kang DanielDuring the showcase, Kang Daniel was asked about Wanna One's reunion, as another project group I.O.I recently decided to get together for the group's fifth anniversary. 

Kang Daniel said, "I'm definitely open to Wanna One's reunion. It would be amazing to perform with the guys again if an opportunity is given to us." 

He continued, "In retrospect, I think I wasn't good enough in terms of my performance skills. I wish I could have done better." 

He added with a bright smile, "But it's such a great memory for me." 
Kang DanielAt the moment, many former members of Wanna One are promoting their albums.

Regarding this, Kang Daniel commented, "I'm really glad that we have all found where we should be and are doing well in our own places." 

He resumed, "It's exciting to see them performing as non-members of Wanna One, and I hope we will be able to create some sort of synergy this way." 
Kang DanielThe 11 members of Wanna One made debut following their appearance on Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 101 Season 2'. 

Wanna One kicked off the group's promotion in August 2017, then officially wrapped it up with its final concert 'Therefore' in January 2019. 

(Credit= KONNECT Entertainment, 'WannaOne.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.