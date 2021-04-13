[SBS Star] YOON Shares that He Feels Awkward with Lee Suhyun After Acting as a Couple in MV

K-pop boy group WINNER's leader YOON shared that he feels awkward with K-pop duo AKMU's member Lee Suhyun after acting as a couple in a music video.On April 12 episode of JTBC's television show 'Hooray to My Independence', YOON and Lee Suhyun made a guest appearance.During the talk, the hosts mentioned YOON and Lee Suhyun acting together in WINNER's music video 'Hold' last year.YOON said, "At that time, I played double roles. One of the roles that I played was Lee Suhyun's boyfriend."He continued, "The funny thing is, before filming the music video, it felt like she was my cute little sister, but after filming together, it all felt awkward and weird with her."Then, Lee Suhyun responded, "Oh really? I don't feel awkward with you at all, YOON."YOON laughingly commented, "Am I the only one who feels awkward? Was I the only one who was real?"He sighed and added, "I feel quite sad now."The members of WINNER and AKMU are known to be close friends as they are under the same management agency YG Entertainment.(Credit= JTBC Hooray to My Independence)(SBS Star)