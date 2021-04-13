뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] YOON Shares that He Feels Awkward with Lee Suhyun After Acting as a Couple in MV
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] YOON Shares that He Feels Awkward with Lee Suhyun After Acting as a Couple in MV

[SBS Star] YOON Shares that He Feels Awkward with Lee Suhyun After Acting as a Couple in MV

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.13 18:35 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] YOON Shares that He Feels Awkward with Lee Suhyun After Acting as a Couple in MV
K-pop boy group WINNER's leader YOON shared that he feels awkward with K-pop duo AKMU's member Lee Suhyun after acting as a couple in a music video. 

On April 12 episode of JTBC's television show 'Hooray to My Independence', YOON and Lee Suhyun made a guest appearance. 
YOONDuring the talk, the hosts mentioned YOON and Lee Suhyun acting together in WINNER's music video 'Hold' last year. 

YOON said, "At that time, I played double roles. One of the roles that I played was Lee Suhyun's boyfriend."

He continued, "The funny thing is, before filming the music video, it felt like she was my cute little sister, but after filming together, it all felt awkward and weird with her." 
YOONThen, Lee Suhyun responded, "Oh really? I don't feel awkward with you at all, YOON." 

YOON laughingly commented, "Am I the only one who feels awkward? Was I the only one who was real?"  

He sighed and added, "I feel quite sad now." 
YOONThe members of WINNER and AKMU are known to be close friends as they are under the same management agency YG Entertainment. 

(Credit= JTBC Hooray to My Independence) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.