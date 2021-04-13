[SBS Star] Choi Ye Bin Says the Habit of 'The Penthouse' 'Ha Eun-byul' Has Unwantingly Become Hers

Actress Choi Ye Bin shared that the habit of her character in 'The Penthouse: War in Life' has become hers over time.On April 12 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', Choi Ye Bin and actress Jin Ji Hee joined as guests.During the show, lots of listeners asked the two stars about their appearance in 'The Penthouse: War in Life'.One of the questions asked was about an interesting habit of Choi Ye Bin's character 'Ha Eun-byul'.In the drama, 'Ha Eun-byul' has a habit of continuously touching her hair behind her ear when nervous.The question was whether that was Choi Ye Bin's real habit.Choi Ye Bin answered, "Oh, no. It's not my real habit. The director and I wanted to create a movement that is particular to 'Ha Eun-byul'."She continued, "After a series of discussion, we came to the conclusion that doing that with her hair would be the best one."She laughingly added, "It wasn't my habit before, but I feel like it's become my habit because of my character."Back on April 2, 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life' ended with a successful viewing rate of 26.5%.(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show)(SBS Star)