뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Choi Ye Bin Says the Habit of 'The Penthouse' 'Ha Eun-byul' Has Unwantingly Become Hers
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Choi Ye Bin Says the Habit of 'The Penthouse' 'Ha Eun-byul' Has Unwantingly Become Hers

[SBS Star] Choi Ye Bin Says the Habit of 'The Penthouse' 'Ha Eun-byul' Has Unwantingly Become Hers

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.13 17:31 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Choi Ye Bin Says the Habit of The Penthouse Ha Eun-byul Has Unwantingly Become Hers
Actress Choi Ye Bin shared that the habit of her character in 'The Penthouse: War in Life' has become hers over time. 

On April 12 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', Choi Ye Bin and actress Jin Ji Hee joined as guests. 
Choi Ye BinDuring the show, lots of listeners asked the two stars about their appearance in 'The Penthouse: War in Life'. 

One of the questions asked was about an interesting habit of Choi Ye Bin's character 'Ha Eun-byul'. 

In the drama, 'Ha Eun-byul' has a habit of continuously touching her hair behind her ear when nervous. 

The question was whether that was Choi Ye Bin's real habit.
Choi Ye BinChoi Ye Bin answered, "Oh, no. It's not my real habit. The director and I wanted to create a movement that is particular to 'Ha Eun-byul'." 

She continued, "After a series of discussion, we came to the conclusion that doing that with her hair would be the best one." 

She laughingly added, "It wasn't my habit before, but I feel like it's become my habit because of my character." 
Choi Ye BinBack on April 2, 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life' ended with a successful viewing rate of 26.5%. 

(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.