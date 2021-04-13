뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Je-hoon Shares Why He Could Not Say, "Go Away" to Suzy in 'Architecture 101'
뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Je-hoon Shares Why He Could Not Say, "Go Away" to Suzy in 'Architecture 101'

[SBS Star] Lee Je-hoon Shares Why He Could Not Say, "Go Away" to Suzy in 'Architecture 101'

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.13
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Je-hoon Shares Why He Could Not Say, "Go Away" to Suzy in Architecture 101
Actor Lee Je-hoon shared why he could not say a particular line to actress Suzy in 'Architecture 101'. 

On April 11 episode of SBS' television show 'Architecture 101', Lee Je-hoon made a guest appearance. 
Lee Jehoon and SuzyDuring the talk, Lee Je-hoon talked about his appearance in a 2012 romance movie 'Architecture 101'. 

Lee Je-hoon said, "At that time, I had to film lots of scenes with Suzy, and there was this line that I struggled so hard to say." 

He continued, "I had to say, 'Go away.' to Suzy while looking straight into her eyes, and I just couldn't do it." 

He went on, "I looked at Suzy to say it, but the words didn't come out of me. I mean, I didn't want her to go away at all." 

After that, Lee Je-hoon laughingly described the scene as one of the hardest scenes in 'Architecture 101', making everyone in the studio laugh. 
Lee Jehoon and SuzyIn 'Architecture 101', Lee Je-hoon and Suzy acted as a couple who were each other's first love. 

(Credit= LOTTE Entertainement) 

(SBS Star)   
