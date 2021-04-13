[SBS Star] Park Bom Shares that the Members of 2NE1 Recently Recorded Songs Together

K-pop artist Park Bom revealed that disbanded girl group 2NE1 members recently recorded songs together.On April 10 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Seolbam', Park Bom made a guest appearance.During the talk, Park Bom happened to reminisced the time when she was a member of 2NE1.Then, Park Bom said, "We keep in frequent touch with each other. We have a group chat where it's pretty active."She continued, "We gather together every now and then, and actually, we recorded some songs together the other day."When asked if it was okay for her to talk about that publicly, Park Bom responded, "Well, we just recorded them, you know."She laughed and added, "We don't know whether we'll release them or not, so..."2NE1 made debut in 2009 and eventually disbanded in 2016 at the end of the contract with their management agency YG Entertainment.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)