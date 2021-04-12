[SBS Star] YG Entertainment Announces to Hold a Global Audition for a New Boy Group

One of Korea's largest management agencies YG Entertainment is holding a global audition for a new boy group.On April 12, YG Entertainment announced that they are planning on holding a global audition for a new boy group titled, '2021 YG New Boy Group Audition at Home'.YG Entertainment said that they will begin to accept online applications from April 12 to May 23.Due to an ongoing COVID-19 situation, a video audition will be held which will be from April 19 to May 30.'2021 YG New Boy Group Audition at Home' is for all those aspiring K-pop stars around the world, any male born between 2002 and 2010.But it is only for those who do not have a contractual relationship with another management agency.Applicants must select one category from vocal, rap, dance, appearance or talents.The results will be sent individually to applicants that have passed only, and the date will be on June 12.YG Entertainment is home to popular K-pop groups including BIGBANG, BLACKPINK, WINNER, iKON, TREASURE and more.(Credit= 'ygent_official' Twitter)(SBS Star)