[SBS Star] Jeong Sewoon Impresses Everybody with His Cooking & Baking Skills
[SBS Star] Jeong Sewoon Impresses Everybody with His Cooking & Baking Skills

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.12 17:26
K-pop artist Jeong Sewoon showed off her jaw-dropping cooking and baking skills. 

Recently, Jeong Sewoon's foods have come under the limelight after a fan compiled them in one post. 
Jeong Sewoon's foodThe post showed Jeong Sewoon's foods that he made which he posted online in the past. 

The photos were of various kinds of food and baked goods neatly-arranged in plates and bowls. 

He made many kinds ranging from cheesecake, spaghetti to beef wellington. 

Not only did they look mouth-watering, but they also looked so professionally-made and presented that they looked almost as if they were made by a chef.  
Jeong Sewoon's foodIt is said that Jeong Sewoon enjoys cooking and baking in his spare time, but not everybody knew that he was this good at it. 

Upon discovering his great talent in cooking and baking, fans shared comments such as, "Marry me!", "Can I please have some?", "Ohhh they look absolutely delicious!" and so on. 
Jeong Sewoon's food(Credit= 'sewoon_j' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
