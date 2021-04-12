뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk Says His Classmates Laughed at Him for Wanting to Become a Model
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk Says His Classmates Laughed at Him for Wanting to Become a Model

[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk Says His Classmates Laughed at Him for Wanting to Become a Model

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.12 16:18 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk Says His Classmates Laughed at Him for Wanting to Become a Model
Model-turned-actor Nam Joo Hyuk shared that his classmates laughed at him for dreaming of becoming a model. 

On April 8 episode of tvN's television show 'Unexpected Business', Nam Joo Hyuk reminisced his school days. 
Nam Joo HyukWhile sitting down around the table at their restaurant during a break, Nam Joo Hyuk was asked how he made debut as a model. 

Nam Joo Hyuk said, "When I was in school, I realized studying was not for me. I used to be a junior basketball player, so studying was not my priority." 

He continued, "But then I had to stop playing basketball due to my injury, and it was hard to catch up with others." 
Nam Joo HyukThen, Nam Joo Hyuk said he started dreaming of becoming a model and talked about the time when he shared this with his classmates. 

Nam Joo Hyuk said, "One day when I was a high school freshman, I had to share what I wanted to be in the future with my class. I said I wanted to become a model, and everybody laughed at me." 

He resumed, "At that time, I thought to myself, 'You know what? I'm really going to become one. I'm going to show you that I can do it. I'll be a model in three years.'" 

He added, "Then, three years later, I became a model. I had my goals, and worked hard for them. Whatever others thought of them, I just pushed forward. That's how I achieved my dream." 
Nam Joo HyukNam Joo Hyuk made debut as a runway model in 2013; he is known to be one of the successful model-turned-actors.

(Credit= tvN Unexpected Business, 'skawngur' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.