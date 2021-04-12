[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk Says His Classmates Laughed at Him for Wanting to Become a Model

Model-turned-actor Nam Joo Hyuk shared that his classmates laughed at him for dreaming of becoming a model.On April 8 episode of tvN's television show 'Unexpected Business', Nam Joo Hyuk reminisced his school days.While sitting down around the table at their restaurant during a break, Nam Joo Hyuk was asked how he made debut as a model.Nam Joo Hyuk said, "When I was in school, I realized studying was not for me. I used to be a junior basketball player, so studying was not my priority."He continued, "But then I had to stop playing basketball due to my injury, and it was hard to catch up with others."Then, Nam Joo Hyuk said he started dreaming of becoming a model and talked about the time when he shared this with his classmates.Nam Joo Hyuk said, "One day when I was a high school freshman, I had to share what I wanted to be in the future with my class. I said I wanted to become a model, and everybody laughed at me."He resumed, "At that time, I thought to myself, 'You know what? I'm really going to become one. I'm going to show you that I can do it. I'll be a model in three years.'"He added, "Then, three years later, I became a model. I had my goals, and worked hard for them. Whatever others thought of them, I just pushed forward. That's how I achieved my dream."Nam Joo Hyuk made debut as a runway model in 2013; he is known to be one of the successful model-turned-actors.(Credit= tvN Unexpected Business, 'skawngur' Instagram)(SBS Star)