[SBS Star] IU Talks About Being Treated Differently After Gaining Popularity

K-pop artist IU shared that she was confused as people treated her differently after gaining popularity.On April 9 episode of JTBC's television show 'Famous Singer', IU made a guest appearance.During the talk, the host Lee Moo-jin said to IU, "As far as I know, you've gained much popularity after 'Good Day'. That must have felt quite scary."IU responded, "Yes, you are right. I was more scared than happy at that time. I think it was because it happened too quickly."She continued, "There was this television show that I went on a few months before 'Good Day'. Then when I went on it after 'Good Day', I was treated completely differently. They paid a lot of attention to me when they didn't a short time ago. It really confused me."She went on, "My life hasn't changed at all within those couple of months, but everything around me had changed. I didn't know how to react to that."Then, IU shared how she overcame her struggles.IU said, "The answer to that was to think my popularity as something that I didn't gain myself. To be more specific, I tried to just think that it was all about luck and timing."She resumed, "That way, I wouldn't get scared if my popularity suddenly just vanished one day. It's like, 'I wasn't born with this popularity anyway, so it's not any loss. I'm just going back to how I was before.'"IU entered the music industry in September 2008 with 'Mia', then she quickly rose to fame upon the release of 'Good Day' in December 2010.(Credit= JTBC Famous Singer)(SBS Star)