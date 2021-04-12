뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IU Talks About Being Treated Differently After Gaining Popularity
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] IU Talks About Being Treated Differently After Gaining Popularity

[SBS Star] IU Talks About Being Treated Differently After Gaining Popularity

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.12 14:12 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IU Talks About Being Treated Differently After Gaining Popularity
K-pop artist IU shared that she was confused as people treated her differently after gaining popularity. 

On April 9 episode of JTBC's television show 'Famous Singer', IU made a guest appearance. 
IUDuring the talk, the host Lee Moo-jin said to IU, "As far as I know, you've gained much popularity after 'Good Day'. That must have felt quite scary." 

IU responded, "Yes, you are right. I was more scared than happy at that time. I think it was because it happened too quickly." 

She continued, "There was this television show that I went on a few months before 'Good Day'. Then when I went on it after 'Good Day', I was treated completely differently. They paid a lot of attention to me when they didn't a short time ago. It really confused me." 

She went on, "My life hasn't changed at all within those couple of months, but everything around me had changed. I didn't know how to react to that." 
IUThen, IU shared how she overcame her struggles. 

IU said, "The answer to that was to think my popularity as something that I didn't gain myself. To be more specific, I tried to just think that it was all about luck and timing." 

She resumed, "That way, I wouldn't get scared if my popularity suddenly just vanished one day. It's like, 'I wasn't born with this popularity anyway, so it's not any loss. I'm just going back to how I was before.'" 
IUIU entered the music industry in September 2008 with 'Mia', then she quickly rose to fame upon the release of 'Good Day' in December 2010. 

(Credit= JTBC Famous Singer) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.