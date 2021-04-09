뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Junghyun's Past Interview Where He Chooses Seo Jihye over Son Ye-jin Gains Attention
[SBS Star] Kim Junghyun's Past Interview Where He Chooses Seo Jihye over Son Ye-jin Gains Attention

[SBS Star] Kim Junghyun's Past Interview Where He Chooses Seo Jihye over Son Ye-jin Gains Attention

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.09 14:36
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Junghyuns Past Interview Where He Chooses Seo Jihye over Son Ye-jin Gains Attention
One past interview of actor Kim Junghyun about actress Seo Jihye made headlines. 

On April 8, it was reported that Kim Junghyun and Seo Jihye are in a relationship. 

Despite their agencies' denial, one past interview of Kim Junghyun has resurfaced online in light of the dating rumors. 
Crash Landing on YouIn this interview, Kim Junghyun was asked to choose his type of female character in 'Crash Landing on You', where he acted with Seo Jihye and actress Son Ye-jin. 

Kim Junghyun said, "The two characters 'Seo Dan' (Seo Jihye) and 'Yoon Se-ri' (Son Ye-jin) are so different from each other that it's very hard to choose one." 

He continued, "If 'Se-ri' thought I was just one of those many guys she dated who she thought was not important, then I'll probably wouldn't say that it's her." 

He went on, "So, if that's the case, I would say 'Dan' is more of my style of girl. She's honest and caring even though she doesn't look it." 

He added with a smile, "I actually find her personality very cute." 

Even though Kim Junghyun was talking about characters in the drama, the fact that he chose Seo Jihye's character over Son Ye-jin's character made them scream out loud. 
Crash Landing on You'Crash Landing on You' aired from December 2019 until February 2020. 

In the drama, Kim Junghyun and Seo Jihye were a supporting couple. 

Their characters' romance had a tragic ending though, where Kim Junghyun's character 'Koo Seung-jun' gets shot and dies while trying to save 'Seo Dan'. 
Crash Landing on You(Credit= tvN Crash Landing on You) 

(SBS Star)   
