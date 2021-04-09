[SBS Star] Zo In Sung Shares He Wants to Get Married

Actor Zo In Sung revealed that he wants to get married.On April 8 episode of tvN's television show 'Unexpected Business', Zo In Sung talked about marriage.After closing their restaurant, one of the hosts Cha Tae Hyun asked two unmarried men Zo In Sung and actor Park Byung Eun if they wish to get married.Without hesitation, Zo In Sung answered, "Yes, I certainly do. I do want to get married."Park Byung Eun responded, "I know I'm pretty free-spirited, but I want to get married as well. I do think it's not going to be easy though."Then the next day, Zo In Sung was seen cleaning up tables in their restaurant.As one customer saw him cleaning up tables, he playfully commented, "You would've had a wife if you did that at home."Zo In Sung laughed and said, "That's exactly what I mean. I would so have been married by now."Born in July 1981, Zo In Sung is 39 years old.(Credit= tvN Unexpected Business)(SBS Star)