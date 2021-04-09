뉴스
[SBS Star] Zo In Sung Shares He Wants to Get Married
[SBS Star] Zo In Sung Shares He Wants to Get Married

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.09 11:28 View Count
Actor Zo In Sung revealed that he wants to get married. 

On April 8 episode of tvN's television show 'Unexpected Business', Zo In Sung talked about marriage. 
Unexpected BusinessAfter closing their restaurant, one of the hosts Cha Tae Hyun asked two unmarried men Zo In Sung and actor Park Byung Eun if they wish to get married.

Without hesitation, Zo In Sung answered, "Yes, I certainly do. I do want to get married." 

Park Byung Eun responded, "I know I'm pretty free-spirited, but I want to get married as well. I do think it's not going to be easy though." 
Unexpected BusinessThen the next day, Zo In Sung was seen cleaning up tables in their restaurant. 

As one customer saw him cleaning up tables, he playfully commented, "You would've had a wife if you did that at home." 

Zo In Sung laughed and said, "That's exactly what I mean. I would so have been married by now."
Unexpected BusinessBorn in July 1981, Zo In Sung is 39 years old. 

(Credit= tvN Unexpected Business) 

(SBS Star)     
