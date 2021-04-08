뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Says, "Sometimes, I Wish that I Was Just Normal Song Hye Kyo"
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Says, "Sometimes, I Wish that I Was Just Normal Song Hye Kyo"

[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Says, "Sometimes, I Wish that I Was Just Normal Song Hye Kyo"

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.08 18:20 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Says, "Sometimes, I Wish that I Was Just Normal Song Hye Kyo"
Actress Song Hye Kyo shared that she sometimes wishes that she was just an ordinary person with no fame. 

On April 8, fashion magazine Harper's BAZAAR Taiwan shared an interview of Song Hye Kyo online. 
Song Hye KyoDuring the interview, Song Hye Kyo was asked, "What do you think your life would have been if you didn't become an actress?" 

Song Hye Kyo answered, "I really love acting, and I've met so many great actors and actresses during my acting career. Thanks to all that, I had an amazingly happy time." 

She continued, "However, I do wish I wasn't actress Song Hye Kyo, but just normal Song Hye Kyo sometimes."  

She added, "So, before I age more, I would like to become someone who doesn't care about what other people think of me." 
Song Hye KyoThen, Song Hye Kyo talked about aging. 

The actress said, "I've entered my 40s. Whether I was in my 20s, 30s or 40s, I don't think there was much difference." 

She resumed, "Of course my appearance has changed, but I'm still the same person as when I was young." 
Song Hye KyoMeanwhile, Song Hye Kyo is preparing to make her small screen comeback with SBS' romance drama 'I'm on My Way to Break Up with You' (literal translation). 

(Credit= 'kyo1122' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.