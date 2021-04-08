[SBS Star] Yoon Eun Hye Shares Why She Thinks Kim Jong-kook Is a Great Person

Actress Yoon Eun Hye revealed reasons why she thinks singer Kim Jong-kook is a great person.On April 7 episode of SBS LOVE FM's radio show 'Heo Ji Woong Show', Yoon Eun Hye made a guest appearance.During the show, one listener sent the radio show a message that talked about Yoon Eun Hye and Kim Jong-kook's "romance" in SBS' past television show 'X-Man'.The listener said, "In 'X-Man', I loved seeing you and Kim Jong-kook together, Eun Hye. You guys looked lovely together. Do you ever think about seeing him again?"After reading this message out aloud, the host Heo Ji Woong laughingly commented, "It seems like many think you and Kim Jong-kook were a real couple in the past."He continued, "You guys did look really cute together in 'X-Man'. In 'X-Man', you two certainly looked very real."Yoon Eun Hye laughed and commented, "I was surprised as the listener said, 'Again.' It honestly isn't like that."She continued, "I mean, Kim Jong-kook is such an amazing person. It's been about nine years since I've stopped drinking, but Kim Jong-kook doesn't drink at all as well."She added, "He also doesn't smoke. He takes great care of himself at all times, and that's what I like about him."Aired from November 2006 until April 2007, 'X-Man' was a popular show where lots of celebrity "couples" were born.(Credit= SBS X-Man, SBS LOVE FM Heo Ji Woong Show)(SBS Star)