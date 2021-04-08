뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Crash Landing on You' Seo Jihye & Kim Junghyun Reportedly Dating Each Other
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] 'Crash Landing on You' Seo Jihye & Kim Junghyun Reportedly Dating Each Other

[SBS Star] 'Crash Landing on You' Seo Jihye & Kim Junghyun Reportedly Dating Each Other

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.08 11:20 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Crash Landing on You Seo Jihye & Kim Junghyun Reportedly Dating Each Other
Actress Seo Jihye and actor Kim Junghyun are reportedly dating each other. 

On April 8, news outlet Sports Chosun reported that Seo Jihye and Kim Junghyun are in a relationship. 

The report stated that Seo Jihye and Kim Junghyun are the second couple from tvN's drama 'Crash Landing on You' after Son Ye-jin-Hyun Bin couple. 
Seo Jihye and Kim JunghyunSeo Jihye is six years older than Kim Junghyun, and met each other during the shooting of 'Crash Landing on You'. 

In the drama, their characters' romance had a tragic ending where Kim Junghyun's character 'Koo Seung-jun' gets shot and dies while trying to save Seo Jihye's character 'Seo Dan'. 

But Seo Jihye and Kim Junghyun's romance in real life had only started then.  
Seo Jihye and Kim JunghyunNot long after this report was released, management agencies of both stars gave their official response. 

They commented, "It's true that the two stars have become close while filming 'Crash Landing on You' together, but it's not true that they are in a relationship." 
Seo Jihye and Kim Junghyun'Crash Landing on You' is a romance drama that aired from December 2019 until February 2020. 

(Credit= tvN Crash Landing on You) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.