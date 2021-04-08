[SBS Star] 'Crash Landing on You' Seo Jihye & Kim Junghyun Reportedly Dating Each Other

Actress Seo Jihye and actor Kim Junghyun are reportedly dating each other.On April 8, news outlet Sports Chosun reported that Seo Jihye and Kim Junghyun are in a relationship.The report stated that Seo Jihye and Kim Junghyun are the second couple from tvN's drama 'Crash Landing on You' after Son Ye-jin-Hyun Bin couple.Seo Jihye is six years older than Kim Junghyun, and met each other during the shooting of 'Crash Landing on You'.In the drama, their characters' romance had a tragic ending where Kim Junghyun's character 'Koo Seung-jun' gets shot and dies while trying to save Seo Jihye's character 'Seo Dan'.But Seo Jihye and Kim Junghyun's romance in real life had only started then.Not long after this report was released, management agencies of both stars gave their official response.They commented, "It's true that the two stars have become close while filming 'Crash Landing on You' together, but it's not true that they are in a relationship."'Crash Landing on You' is a romance drama that aired from December 2019 until February 2020.(Credit= tvN Crash Landing on You)(SBS Star)