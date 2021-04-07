뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Han Ji Hyun Shares How Her Life Has Changed After Appearing on 'The Penthouse'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Han Ji Hyun Shares How Her Life Has Changed After Appearing on 'The Penthouse'

[SBS Star] Han Ji Hyun Shares How Her Life Has Changed After Appearing on 'The Penthouse'

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.07 14:34 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Han Ji Hyun Shares How Her Life Has Changed After Appearing on The Penthouse
Actress Han Ji Hyun shared how drastic her life has changed after appearing on 'The Penthouse: War in Life'. 

On April 6, Han Ji Hyun sat down for an interview with the press. 
Han Ji HyunDuring the interview, Han Ji Hyun mentioned featuring in SBS' popular drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life'. 

Han Ji Hyun said, "When I'm with my family, everything seems the same as the time before 'The Penthouse: War in Life', but it's completely different when I'm outside." 

She continued, "A lot of people around my mom ask if they could get my autograph, so I recently even ended up making my autograph sheets." 

She resumed, "Not only that, I frequently get recognized when I go out. It's surprising." 
Han Ji HyunThen, Han Ji Hyun shared that the number of her followers on social media has changed as well. 

Han Ji Hyun said, "Following my appearance in 'The Penthouse: War in Life', the number of my Instagram followers went from 1,500 to 1,500,000. I couldn't believe it." 

She went on, "It's impressive, but at the same time, it gave me a bit of pressure. I kept double-checking my posts before posting them in order to prevent from being misinterpreted." 
Han Ji HyunIn 'The Penthouse: War in Life', Han Ji Hyun plays a character named 'Joo Seok-kyung'. 

'Joo Seok-kyung' is a high school student who is filled with evil and mean spirits. 

(Credit= SBS The Penthouse: War in Life) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.