[SBS Star] Han Ji Hyun Shares How Her Life Has Changed After Appearing on 'The Penthouse'

Actress Han Ji Hyun shared how drastic her life has changed after appearing on 'The Penthouse: War in Life'.On April 6, Han Ji Hyun sat down for an interview with the press.During the interview, Han Ji Hyun mentioned featuring in SBS' popular drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life'.Han Ji Hyun said, "When I'm with my family, everything seems the same as the time before 'The Penthouse: War in Life', but it's completely different when I'm outside."She continued, "A lot of people around my mom ask if they could get my autograph, so I recently even ended up making my autograph sheets."She resumed, "Not only that, I frequently get recognized when I go out. It's surprising."Then, Han Ji Hyun shared that the number of her followers on social media has changed as well.Han Ji Hyun said, "Following my appearance in 'The Penthouse: War in Life', the number of my Instagram followers went from 1,500 to 1,500,000. I couldn't believe it."She went on, "It's impressive, but at the same time, it gave me a bit of pressure. I kept double-checking my posts before posting them in order to prevent from being misinterpreted."In 'The Penthouse: War in Life', Han Ji Hyun plays a character named 'Joo Seok-kyung'.'Joo Seok-kyung' is a high school student who is filled with evil and mean spirits.(Credit= SBS The Penthouse: War in Life)(SBS Star)