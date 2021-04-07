뉴스
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Shares that He Is a Victim of School Violence
Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.07 11:32 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Shares that He Is a Victim of School Violence
K-pop artist Kang Daniel revealed that he used to get bullied in school for no reason. 

On April 6 episode of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in House', Kang Daniel featured as a guest. 
Kang DanielWhile the hosts and guests were talking about their school days, Kang Daniel mentioned his time in elementary school. 

Kang Daniel said, "Back when I was in elementary school, I used to transfer schools a lot. I was bullied because of this. I think they didn't like the way their new student look."

He continued, "Not only did they use to take money from me, but also beat me up without any reason. They would just hit me when they saw me." 
Kang DanielThe K-pop star resumed, "For them, that was probably one of their fun things to do. Not for me though." 

He shook his head side-to-side and added, "They are all grown up now, but talk about this sort of past when having drinks as if they are proud. They speak about it with zero guilt." 

Lastly, he added, "I don't think they know what they did was part of school violence."
Kang DanielPreviously, Kang Daniel stated that he was harshly bullied in school for looking ugly. 

(Credit= KBS Problem Child in House) 

(SBS Star)    
