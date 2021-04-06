뉴스
[SBS Star] WJSN BONA Shares Why Her Friendship with BLACKPINK JISOO Is So Strong
Published 2021.04.06
K-pop girl group WJSN's member BONA shared why she gets along with another girl group BLACKPINK's member JISOO well. 

On April 1 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Young Street', the members of WJSN joined the talk. 
WJSNDuring the talk, the host Lee Joon asked BONA which celebrity friend of hers she kept in touch most recently. 

BONA said, "It's JISOO of BLACKPINK. We are similar in terms of how we keep in touch with each other." 

She continued, "You know there are people who reply really fast. But there are also people who reply super slow. I'm the latter kind." 

She resumed, "When JISOO and I text each other, we only exchange like one or two texts a day. JISOO is like me. We are alike that way." 

BONA laughed and added, "Sometimes, we don't reply to each other for like two or three days." 
WJSNJISOO and BONA are the same age―both born in 1995. 

BONA once mentioned that she wanted to be friends with JISOO, then JISOO said to have approached BONA first after knowing about that.

(Credit= SBS POWER FM Young Street, 'BONA' Weibo) 

(SBS Star)   
