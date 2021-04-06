[SBS Star] G-DRAGON's Sister Kwon Da-mi Expresses Great Love for Her Brother

Kwon Da-mi, the sister of K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON, showed her immense love for her brother.On April 5, fashion magazine DAZED KOREA shared cover photos of G-DRAGON for their upcoming special issue online.In the photos, G-DRAGON boasted the stylish side of himself with fashionable clothes and items.Along with his unique poses, he once again proved himself to be a fashionista.Not long after the photos were unveiled, Kwon Da-mi uploaded them on her Instagram.Over each of these photos, Kwon Da-mi shared how proud she is of G-DRAGON.She wrote, "You are so cool.", "Even your hand looks cool.", "Love your hair.", "Charismatic.", "GD is GD♥" and so on.Kwon Da-mi is five years older than G-DRAGON, and known for loving G-DRAGON like her own son.(Credit= 'damikwon_' Instagram, DAZED KOREA)(SBS Star)