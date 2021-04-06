뉴스
[SBS Star] G-DRAGON's Sister Kwon Da-mi Expresses Great Love for Her Brother




Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.06 14:20
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] G-DRAGONs Sister Kwon Da-mi Expresses Great Love for Her Brother
Kwon Da-mi, the sister of K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON, showed her immense love for her brother. 

On April 5, fashion magazine DAZED KOREA shared cover photos of G-DRAGON for their upcoming special issue online. 

In the photos, G-DRAGON boasted the stylish side of himself with fashionable clothes and items. 

Along with his unique poses, he once again proved himself to be a fashionista. 
G-DRAGONNot long after the photos were unveiled, Kwon Da-mi uploaded them on her Instagram. 

Over each of these photos, Kwon Da-mi shared how proud she is of G-DRAGON. 

She wrote, "You are so cool.", "Even your hand looks cool.", "Love your hair.", "Charismatic.", "GD is GD♥" and so on. 
G-DRAGON G-DRAGONKwon Da-mi is five years older than G-DRAGON, and known for loving G-DRAGON like her own son. 

(Credit= 'damikwon_' Instagram, DAZED KOREA)

(SBS Star)       
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.