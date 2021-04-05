[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki & Lee Kwang Soo Attend Their Friend's Wedding Together

Actors Song Joong Ki and Lee Kwang Soo were spotted at their friend's wedding.On April 3, Song Joong Ki and Lee Kwang Soo were seen at one outdoor wedding ceremony.In the photo that was taken by one of the guests, Song Joong Ki and Lee Kwang Soo were taking a photo with the bride and groom.The two stars were wearing a dandy suit; looking sleek and stylish.They were under the roof, but it was raining around, which gave a somewhat movie-like mood.It was said that the wedding ceremony was of a mutual friend of Song Joong Ki and Lee Kwang Soo's.Song Joong Ki and Lee Kwang Soo became close while shooting SBS' popular television show 'Running Man' together years ago.Ever since then, they have been keeping their relationship firmer than ever.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)