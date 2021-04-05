뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki & Lee Kwang Soo Attend Their Friend's Wedding Together
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki & Lee Kwang Soo Attend Their Friend's Wedding Together

[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki & Lee Kwang Soo Attend Their Friend's Wedding Together

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.05 18:18 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki & Lee Kwang Soo Attend Their Friends Wedding Together
Actors Song Joong Ki and Lee Kwang Soo were spotted at their friend's wedding. 

On April 3, Song Joong Ki and Lee Kwang Soo were seen at one outdoor wedding ceremony. 

In the photo that was taken by one of the guests, Song Joong Ki and Lee Kwang Soo were taking a photo with the bride and groom. 
Song Joong Ki and Lee Kwang SooThe two stars were wearing a dandy suit; looking sleek and stylish. 

They were under the roof, but it was raining around, which gave a somewhat movie-like mood. 

It was said that the wedding ceremony was of a mutual friend of Song Joong Ki and Lee Kwang Soo's. 
Song Joong Ki and Lee Kwang SooSong Joong Ki and Lee Kwang Soo became close while shooting SBS' popular television show 'Running Man' together years ago. 

Ever since then, they have been keeping their relationship firmer than ever. 

(Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.