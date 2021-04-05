뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Whee In Shares a Reason Why She Did Not Want to Be Friends with Hwa Sa in School
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Whee In Shares a Reason Why She Did Not Want to Be Friends with Hwa Sa in School

[SBS Star] Whee In Shares a Reason Why She Did Not Want to Be Friends with Hwa Sa in School

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.05 17:37 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Whee In Shares a Reason Why She Did Not Want to Be Friends with Hwa Sa in School
K-pop girl group MAMAMOO's member Whee In shared why she did not want to be friends with her fellow member Hwa Sa when they were in school. 

On April 3 episode of KBS' television show 'Come Back Home', Whee In and Hwa Sa made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, the host Yu Jae Seok asked the two MAMAMOO members how they got close. 

Hwa Sa answered, "We went to the same middle school. We were in the same class in the first grade." 
MAMAMOOThen, Whee In commented, "The first time I saw Hwa Sa, my initial thought was, 'I don't want to become close to Hwa Sa.'" 

She explained why, "Hwa Sa would sing in front of the lockers even when nobody asked her to. I was like, 'What is she doing...?'" 

She continued, "But one day, she came up to me and said hi. She said she wanted to be friends with me." 
MAMAMOOHwa Sa laughed and responded, "Well, at that time, I had a really strong desire to become a singer." 

She added, "I thought to myself, 'I'm going to conquer this world with my songs!' So, that's why I wanted to be friends with Whee In. She sang very well." 
MAMAMOOAs they both dreamed of becoming singers, they went around different agencies hand in hand to audition.

In the end, they luckily got into the same management agency RBW Entertainment where they debuted together as MAMAMOO.

(Credit= KBS Come Back Home, 'mamamoo_official' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.