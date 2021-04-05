[SBS Star] Whee In Shares a Reason Why She Did Not Want to Be Friends with Hwa Sa in School

K-pop girl group MAMAMOO's member Whee In shared why she did not want to be friends with her fellow member Hwa Sa when they were in school.On April 3 episode of KBS' television show 'Come Back Home', Whee In and Hwa Sa made a guest appearance.During the talk, the host Yu Jae Seok asked the two MAMAMOO members how they got close.Hwa Sa answered, "We went to the same middle school. We were in the same class in the first grade."Then, Whee In commented, "The first time I saw Hwa Sa, my initial thought was, 'I don't want to become close to Hwa Sa.'"She explained why, "Hwa Sa would sing in front of the lockers even when nobody asked her to. I was like, 'What is she doing...?'"She continued, "But one day, she came up to me and said hi. She said she wanted to be friends with me."Hwa Sa laughed and responded, "Well, at that time, I had a really strong desire to become a singer."She added, "I thought to myself, 'I'm going to conquer this world with my songs!' So, that's why I wanted to be friends with Whee In. She sang very well."As they both dreamed of becoming singers, they went around different agencies hand in hand to audition.In the end, they luckily got into the same management agency RBW Entertainment where they debuted together as MAMAMOO.(Credit= KBS Come Back Home, 'mamamoo_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)