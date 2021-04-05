뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE's Sister Jung Jiwoo to Get Married Next Month
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE's Sister Jung Jiwoo to Get Married Next Month

[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE's Sister Jung Jiwoo to Get Married Next Month

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.05 16:15 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPEs Sister Jung Jiwoo to Get Married Next Month
K-pop boy group BTS' J-HOPE's older sister Jung Jiwoo has announced to get married in May. 

On April 5, Jung Jiwoo's management agency CUBE Entertainment shared an announcement about Jung Jiwoo. 

The agency said, "Jung Jiwoo is getting married to a non-celebrity in May." 
Jung JiwooPreviously in September last year, Jung Jiwoo revealed that she just got engaged via Instagram. 

Back then, she said, "We slowly got to respect one another, and melted into each other's lives." 

She continued, "We met at a very unusual place where we were somehow specially connected, and I'm happy with him." 

At that time, Jung Jiwoo added that she was planned to hold a wedding ceremony this fall, but it seemed like she moved up the date. 
Jung JiwooIn February, Jung Jiwoo uploaded a video of her and her husband-to-be taking their wedding photos. 

In the video, Jung Jiwoo said, "We usually go on a date like once a week. As we greatly respect each other's space, I don't think it would be much different even after we get married." 
 

Following the announcement that Jung Jiwoo was going to get married, fans around the world have been flooding her social media with congratulatory messages. 

(Credit= '미지우 MEJIWOO' YouTube, Online Community) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.