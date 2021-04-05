뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS Reportedly to Release New Music in May
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS Reportedly to Release New Music in May

[SBS Star] BTS Reportedly to Release New Music in May

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.05 11:42 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Reportedly to Release New Music in May
K-pop boy group BTS is reportedly dropping new music soon. 

On April 5, news outlet Sports DongA reported that BTS is releasing new music in May. 

The report stated that BTS recently decided to release new music in the first half of the year before it becomes too late. 

Even though BTS is currently busy participating in different projects, the members of BTS showed their strong willingness to release new music in the near future. 
BTSThe members who are ready with their mixtapes will be reportedly releasing them first. 

Not too long ago, V actually mentioned that he was working on his first solo mixtape in a behind-the-scenes footage of the group's special album 'BE'. 
BTSFollowing the release of this report, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment gave a brief response. 

The agency said, "We will be announcing the details of BTS' upcoming album once we confirm the date."
BTSIf BTS confirms to make a comeback in May, the group will be returning to the industry in about half a year. 

BTS released 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' on November 20 last year. 

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.