뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Young Dae in Talks to Star in a New Romance Drama with Seo Hyun Jin
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Kim Young Dae in Talks to Star in a New Romance Drama with Seo Hyun Jin

[SBS Star] Kim Young Dae in Talks to Star in a New Romance Drama with Seo Hyun Jin

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.02 18:19 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Young Dae in Talks to Star in a New Romance Drama with Seo Hyun Jin
Actor Kim Young Dae is considering to join a new drama 'Why Oh Soo Jae?'. 

On April 2, news outlet Xsports News reported that Kim Young Dae is in talks to lead an upcoming romance drama titled 'Why Oh Soo Jae?' (literal translation). 

Following the release of this report, Kim Young Dae's management agency confirmed the news. 

The agency said, "Yes, it is true that he is currently in talks for a male leading role in 'Why Oh Soo Jae?'" 
Kim Young Dae'Why Oh Soo Jae?' will depict a romantic love story between a law school professor and student. 

Last December, actress Seo Hyun Jin confirmed to playing the female lead 'Oh Soo Jae'. 

At that time, the production team shared that they were going to keep a secret to as whom the younger male lead was.  
Kim Young DaeKim Young Dae is a rising actor who featured in many recently-hit dramas including 'Extraordinary You', 'When the Weather Is Fine', 'The Penthouse: War in Life' and 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life'. 

If Kim Young Dae accepts his offer, it will mark his first time playing the male lead in a drama. 
Kim Young Dae'Why Oh Soo Jae?' is scheduled to be broadcast in the second half of the year. 

(Credit= 'youngdae0302' Instagram, Management Soop) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.