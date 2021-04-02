[SBS Star] Kim Young Dae in Talks to Star in a New Romance Drama with Seo Hyun Jin

Actor Kim Young Dae is considering to join a new drama 'Why Oh Soo Jae?'.On April 2, news outlet Xsports News reported that Kim Young Dae is in talks to lead an upcoming romance drama titled 'Why Oh Soo Jae?' (literal translation).Following the release of this report, Kim Young Dae's management agency confirmed the news.The agency said, "Yes, it is true that he is currently in talks for a male leading role in 'Why Oh Soo Jae?'"'Why Oh Soo Jae?' will depict a romantic love story between a law school professor and student.Last December, actress Seo Hyun Jin confirmed to playing the female lead 'Oh Soo Jae'.At that time, the production team shared that they were going to keep a secret to as whom the younger male lead was.Kim Young Dae is a rising actor who featured in many recently-hit dramas including 'Extraordinary You', 'When the Weather Is Fine', 'The Penthouse: War in Life' and 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life'.If Kim Young Dae accepts his offer, it will mark his first time playing the male lead in a drama.'Why Oh Soo Jae?' is scheduled to be broadcast in the second half of the year.(Credit= 'youngdae0302' Instagram, Management Soop)(SBS Star)