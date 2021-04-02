뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Sung Kyoung & Kim Min Jae Show Off Their Amazing Partner Dance
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Sung Kyoung & Kim Min Jae Show Off Their Amazing Partner Dance

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Sung Kyoung & Kim Min Jae Show Off Their Amazing Partner Dance

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.02
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Sung Kyoung & Kim Min Jae Show Off Their Amazing Partner Dance
Actress Lee Sung Kyoung and actor Kim Min Jae's incredible partner dance is drawing the attention of many. 

On March 30, Lee Sung Kyoung updated her YouTube channel with a new video. 

It was titled, 'Biblee x Real. be Dance Visual Film'; Biblee and Real. be are unofficial stage names of Lee Sung Kyoung and Kim Min Jae. 
Lee Sung Kyoung and Kim Min JaeThe video showed Lee Sung Kyoung and Kim Min Jae dancing together at a music video set. 

They danced to 'U 2 Luv', which is a song by American singer-songwriters Ne-Yo and Jeremih. 

Even though they are not K-pop stars or dancers, they looked so professional. 

Both Lee Sung Kyoung and Kim Min Jae were harmonious, and flawless in every way. 
 

Then on April 1, Lee Sung Kyoung unveiled a one-take version of their dance. 

This too impressed a lot of people, and also question what Lee Sung Kyoung and Kim Min Jae were not good at.
 

Lee Sung Kyoung and Kim Min Jae featured in 'Dr. Romantic 2' together last year, and recently decided to surprise everyone with this special gift. 

(Credit= 'Heybiblee' YouTube)  

(SBS Star)    
