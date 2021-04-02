[SBS Star] VIDEO: KEY Cutely Complains About Seohyun Not Contacting Him After Leaving SM Ent.

서현아? 서현아! 잘 지내니? 이직했다고 한번도 연락도 없고! !!!! !! pic.twitter.com/WXgVeiMraD — 김기범의 끝난 군생활⁷ (@key_d_day) March 30, 2021

KEY of K-pop boy group SHINee cutely complained about Seohyun of girl group Girls' Generation losing touch with him after leaving SM Entertainment.On March 31, SHINee KEY and his fellow member TAEMIN went live on NAVER V LIVE together.During the live broadcast, KEY mentioned his friend Seohyun who used to be under the management agency as him.Seohyun left SM Entertainment and joined an acting management agency Namoo Actors in 2017.As TAEMIN played 'Into the New World' by Girls' Generation in their van, KEY started dancing to the song in excitement.TAEMIN laughed while looking at him, and laughed, "Yeah, that's right, everyone. This is what this song does to people."Following that, KEY suddenly talked about the members of Girls' Generation.He pulled a playful-sad face and commented, "Hey there, Seohyun, are you doing well?"He continued, "How could you not contact me at all after moving to the new agency?"Then, KEY mentioned how all members of Girls' Generation are doing.Upon watching this, fans left comments such as, "Seohyun, you should message him today. Otherwise, he is going to go into sulk!", "This is cute.", "I love this 91-line friendship!" and so on.(Credit= 'SHINee' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)