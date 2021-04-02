뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: KEY Cutely Complains About Seohyun Not Contacting Him After Leaving SM Ent.
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: KEY Cutely Complains About Seohyun Not Contacting Him After Leaving SM Ent.

[SBS Star] VIDEO: KEY Cutely Complains About Seohyun Not Contacting Him After Leaving SM Ent.

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.02 14:26 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: KEY Cutely Complains About Seohyun Not Contacting Him After Leaving SM Ent.
KEY of K-pop boy group SHINee cutely complained about Seohyun of girl group Girls' Generation losing touch with him after leaving SM Entertainment. 

On March 31, SHINee KEY and his fellow member TAEMIN went live on NAVER V LIVE together. 
KEYDuring the live broadcast, KEY mentioned his friend Seohyun who used to be under the management agency as him. 

Seohyun left SM Entertainment and joined an acting management agency Namoo Actors in 2017. 

As TAEMIN played 'Into the New World' by Girls' Generation in their van, KEY started dancing to the song in excitement. 

TAEMIN laughed while looking at him, and laughed, "Yeah, that's right, everyone. This is what this song does to people." 
KEYFollowing that, KEY suddenly talked about the members of Girls' Generation. 

He pulled a playful-sad face and commented, "Hey there, Seohyun, are you doing well?" 

He continued, "How could you not contact me at all after moving to the new agency?" 

Then, KEY mentioned how all members of Girls' Generation are doing. 
 
Upon watching this, fans left comments such as, "Seohyun, you should message him today. Otherwise, he is going to go into sulk!", "This is cute.", "I love this 91-line friendship!" and so on. 

(Credit= 'SHINee' NAVER V LIVE) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.