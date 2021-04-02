[SBS Star] Kim Young Dae Prepares Special Gifts for 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life' Staff

Actor Kim Young Dae prepared special gifts for 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life' staff upon finishing shooting.On April 1, Kim Young Dae's management agency updated Instagram with a new post.In the post, the agency wrote, "Kim Young Dae treated 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life' staff to handwritten letters, flower bouquets and special presents."They continued, "Our actor wanted to show his gratitude to the staff for their hard work for the last couple of months."Along with this caption, there were some photos.The first photo showed Kim Young Dae and his staff posing together with his staff looking delighted after receiving his gift.The next two photos were of his gifts laid out in front of a large banner that said, "Thank you for working with me during 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life'."It also said, "Do you want to go and have some pasta with me tomorrow? I'll wait for you at the end of our shooting today."On this day, 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life' wrapped up their shooting.In 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life', Kim Young Dae plays the role of a high school student named 'Joo Seok-hoon' who is from a wealthy but corrupted family.(Credit= 'outerkorea_fan_official' Instagram, SBS The Penthouse: War in Life)(SBS Star)