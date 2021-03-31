뉴스
[SBS Star] OnlyOneOf Jun Ji Shares Struggles of His Unique Hairstyle
Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.31 18:21
Jun Ji of K-pop boy group OnlyOneOf shared struggles of having a unique hairstyle. 

On March 29 episode of KBS' television show 'Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller', Jun Ji made a guest appearance. 

In this episode, Jun Ji told the hosts that he cannot decide whether he should keep his hairstyle as it is or change it completely. 

Jun Ji had his bangs very long; they were covering his eyes and half of his nose, which he explained he had for about a year. 
Jun JiWhen asked why he had this particular hairstyle, Jun Ji answered, "Well, it's all for promotional purposes. It's to get recognized easily." 

Jun Ji said, "But it is hard to see with this hairstyle. I can barely see what's in front of me. I have to hold on to my members when going somewhere." 

He continued, "Even today, I struggled to walk up the stairs to enter here. I dance on stage with my eyes looking down." 
Jun JiAfter listening to him, the hosts concluded that he should keep his current hairstyle. 

They told him, "We understand that it is uncomfortable as well as inconvenient, but you only need to keep your bangs down while working, don't you?" 

They added, "You should keep it, at least for a bit longer. It is unique; it differentiates you from others." 
Jun Ji(Credit= KBS Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller, 'official.OnlyOneOf' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.