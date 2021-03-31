[SBS Star] Kim Young Dae Talks About Going from an Ordinary University Student in China to Actor

Actor Kim Young Dae unveiled how he became an actor.On March 30, fashion magazine W Korea released an interview of Kim Young Dae online.During the interview, Kim Young Dae shared how he made his acting debut.Kim Young Dae said, "I went to study in China when I was a high school freshman. I got into Fudan University in Shanghai. While there, I thought I would lead a pretty normal life after graduating from university.""But one day while I was still studying at university, I happened to meet my agency CEO. He drew me into this industry.", he continued.Then, Kim Young Dae revealed his parents were completely opposed to the idea when he first told them about it.The actor said, "I said that I wanted to give it a go, and would go back to university in two years. I've always listened to my parents well, so it was their first time seeing me going against their words. In the end, they agreed to let me enter the entertainment industry."With a smile, Kim Young Dae added, "Now though, they watch all my projects and give me so much support."Currently, Kim Young Dae features in currently one of the most popular dramas 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life'.In 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life', Kim Young Dae plays the role of a high school student named 'Joo Seok-hoon' who is from a wealthy but corrupted family.(Credit= W Korea, 'youngdae0302' Instagram)(SBS Star)