[SBS Star] SEJEONG & JIHYO Share What Things They Regret from Training & Debuting at an Early Age
[SBS Star] SEJEONG & JIHYO Share What Things They Regret from Training & Debuting at an Early Age

[SBS Star] SEJEONG & JIHYO Share What Things They Regret from Training & Debuting at an Early Age

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.31 13:59
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SEJEONG & JIHYO Share What Things They Regret from Training & Debuting at an Early Age
K-pop artist SEJEONG and JIHYO of girl group TWICE shared what things they would have done differently if they could go back in time. 

On March 30 episode of tvN's television show 'On & Off', SEJEONG and JIHYO made a guest appearance. 
JIHYOWhile the two stars were sitting down for a quiet talk together, JIHYO talked about her trainee days. 

JIHYO said, "As I started training when I was in elementary school, I feel like I went to vocal and dance lessons just because I had to. It wasn't something that I desperately wanted to do." 

She continued, "I wish I had been more enthusiastic about them. But at the same time, I wish I had more time to spend with my friends. I didn't really get to hang out with them much due to my training." 
JIHYOSEJEONG responded, "I'm actually thankful that I didn't begin my training that soon. I only trained for like a year and a half before making debut, and I was in my 20s then." 

The K-pop star laughed and resumed, "So, I went to a club once. At that time, I was like, 'I wouldn't be able to do this once I make debut, so I must do it.'" 

She went on, "I had lots of fun on that day, but I couldn't hear properly the next day. I got really scared. I thought to myself, 'What if I can't do music anymore?'" 

She resumed, "You know what though? I went clubbing once again after that day. Then, I stopped going. I'm no longer interested in going there now, because I experienced it back then." 
JIHYOJIHYO commented, "Anyway, I think I'm very happy that I have a job that I enjoy. I'm also glad that I'm satisfied with it." 

SEJEONG nodded and added, "Yes, let's work harder so that we can achieve more things in the future." 

(Credit= tvN On & Off) 

(SBS Star)   
