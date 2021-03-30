뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 2PM NICHKHUN & CHANSUNG Make a Special Appearance on TAECYEON's Drama
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] 2PM NICHKHUN & CHANSUNG Make a Special Appearance on TAECYEON's Drama

[SBS Star] 2PM NICHKHUN & CHANSUNG Make a Special Appearance on TAECYEON's Drama

SBS 뉴스

Published 2021.03.30 17:54 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 2PM NICHKHUN & CHANSUNG Make a Special Appearance on TAECYEONs Drama
NICHKHUN and CHANSUNG of K-pop boy group 2PM showed support for their fellow member TAECYEON by making a special appearance on his ongoing drama.

On the 12th episode of tvN 'Vincenzo', NICHKHUN and CHANSUNG made appearance as two characters in a K-drama that TAECYEON was watching.
2PM 2PMIn 'Vincenzo', TAECYEON plays the role of 'Jang Joon-woo', a seemingly innocent rookie lawyer with a shocking secret.

While watching the drama on TV, Jang Joon-woo finds the drama intriguing as CHANSUNG says, "I'm the only one who knows you're the real Kim Jin-min. If you're gone, I can become the real Kim Jin-min," and shoots NICHKHUN to death.
2PMThe drama scene intensifies Jang Joon-woo's conflict on whether he should reveal his true identity, and the character eventually decides to reveal his identity.

(Credit= tvN Vincenzo, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.