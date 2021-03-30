[SBS Star] 2PM NICHKHUN & CHANSUNG Make a Special Appearance on TAECYEON's Drama

NICHKHUN and CHANSUNG of K-pop boy group 2PM showed support for their fellow member TAECYEON by making a special appearance on his ongoing drama.On the 12th episode of tvN 'Vincenzo', NICHKHUN and CHANSUNG made appearance as two characters in a K-drama that TAECYEON was watching.In 'Vincenzo', TAECYEON plays the role of 'Jang Joon-woo', a seemingly innocent rookie lawyer with a shocking secret.While watching the drama on TV, Jang Joon-woo finds the drama intriguing as CHANSUNG says, "I'm the only one who knows you're the real Kim Jin-min. If you're gone, I can become the real Kim Jin-min," and shoots NICHKHUN to death.The drama scene intensifies Jang Joon-woo's conflict on whether he should reveal his true identity, and the character eventually decides to reveal his identity.(Credit= tvN Vincenzo, Online Community)(SBS Star)