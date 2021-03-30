뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Are in Love with the Way BTS V Reacted to the Members Saying, "We All Like You"
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Are in Love with the Way BTS V Reacted to the Members Saying, "We All Like You"

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.30 17:24
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Are in Love with the Way BTS V Reacted to the Members Saying, "We All Like You"
V of K-pop boy group BTS cutely responded to his fellow members telling him, "We all like you." 

On March 29, KBS aired a special talk show 'Let's BTS'.  
BTSDuring the talk, the members of BTS talked about the things they like hearing from each other. 

When J-HOPE said, "I think V likes hearing this...", JIN suddenly commented, "Oh, is it 'I love you'?" 

J-HOPE laughed and said, "Yeah. Doesn't he like hearing this sort of things?" 
BTSRM added, "Some people get energy and motivation from others complimenting them, and V is one of them." 

He continued while looking at J-HOPE, "If I tell him, 'V, you were so good during that performance earlier. You were awesome!', V becomes happy and starts working harder. That's why you think that way, right?" 

J-HOPE answered, "Exactly. That kind of character of him makes me want to express my feelings to him even more." 
BTSThen, RM suggested they all tell V that they like him.

As the six guys told V that they liked him, V smiled like the happiest child on the planet. 
 
(Credit= KBS Let's BTS) 

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.