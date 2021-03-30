[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Are in Love with the Way BTS V Reacted to the Members Saying, "We All Like You"

우리 모두 너를 좋아해 pic.twitter.com/AicmRjtATI — 안달 (@v1230_mp4) March 29, 2021

V of K-pop boy group BTS cutely responded to his fellow members telling him, "We all like you."On March 29, KBS aired a special talk show 'Let's BTS'.During the talk, the members of BTS talked about the things they like hearing from each other.When J-HOPE said, "I think V likes hearing this...", JIN suddenly commented, "Oh, is it 'I love you'?"J-HOPE laughed and said, "Yeah. Doesn't he like hearing this sort of things?"RM added, "Some people get energy and motivation from others complimenting them, and V is one of them."He continued while looking at J-HOPE, "If I tell him, 'V, you were so good during that performance earlier. You were awesome!', V becomes happy and starts working harder. That's why you think that way, right?"J-HOPE answered, "Exactly. That kind of character of him makes me want to express my feelings to him even more."Then, RM suggested they all tell V that they like him.As the six guys told V that they liked him, V smiled like the happiest child on the planet.(Credit= KBS Let's BTS)(SBS Star)