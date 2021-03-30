뉴스
[SBS Star] "We Feel Grief and Anger" BTS Speak Up Against Anti-Asian Hate
Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.30 16:26
K-pop boy group BTS shared a message expressing support for the Stop Asian Hate movement. 

On March 30, BTS updated the group's official Twitter with a lengthy message using hashtags 'StopAsianHate' and 'StopAAPIHate'. 
BTSBTS started off by stating, "We sent our deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. We feel grief and anger."

The group continued, "We recall moments when we faced discrimination as Asians. We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look. We were even asked why Asians spoke in English." 

They went on, "We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subject of hatred and violence for such a reason. Our own experiences are inconsequential compared to the events that have occurred over the past few weeks. But these experiences were enough to make us feel powerless and chip away our self-esteem."
BTSThen, BTS said, "What is happening right now cannot be dissociated from our identity as Asians. It required considerable time for us to discuss this carefully, and we contemplated deeply on how we should voice our message."  

Lastly, they added, "But what our voice must convey is clear. We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together." 
BTSFollowing the shootings in Atlanta earlier this month when eight out of six women of Asian descent were murdered, numerous protests and vigils calling for an end to violence against Asian Americans have been held around the United States of America. 

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)   
