[SBS Star] Super Junior's Longtime Manager Share Good & Bad Things About Each Member
Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.29 17:29
K-pop boy group Super Junior's manager revealed what good and bad things about each member are. 

On March 27 episode of MBC's television show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', Super Junior and the group's manager made a guest appearance. 
Super JuniorWhile sitting around together during a break from shooting of their music video, Super Junior asked the manager Won Yong-seon if he could tell what good and bad things about the group's members are. 

Won Yong-seon is Super Junior's manager who has been working with them for the last 10 years. 

Won Yong-seon started off with ShinDong, then moved on to the next members, "ShinDong is a yes man and RyeoWook is affectionate."  

He continued, "SiWon helps me to walk on the right path, KyuHyun buys me good food and HeeChul spends big money on me time to time, YeSung is excellent at mediating disputes between the group members." 
Super JuniorAs he failed to come up with DongHae, LeeTeuk and EunHyuk's great things in time, Won Yong-seon had to skip them and move on to say bad things about the guys. 

Won Yong-seon said, "Sometimes, ShinDong is quite cold, when RyeoWook is angry, it can be hard to take and Siwon has his own ups and downs." 

He continued, "KyuHyun is young; he gets upset easily, HeeChul is a bit calculating and DongHae is not so easy to approach." 

While listening to Won Yong-seon, the members of Super Junior had a joyful time making fun of each other, making viewers laugh as well.  
Super Junior(Credit= MBC Point of Omniscient Interfere, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)    
