[SBS Star] VIDEO: Shin Sae Kyoung Impresses Everybody with Her Incredible Dancing Skills

Actress Shin Sae Kyoung showed off her incredible dancing skills.Recently, a dance practice video of Shin Sae Kyoung resurfaced online.The video was released by Shin Sae Kyoung's management agency in 2019.At that time, Shin Sae Kyoung was practicing dance moves to songs 'Queen' and 'Pure Water' for her fan meeting.The video showed her wearing comfortable clothes, completely focused on the practice.She is an actress, but it almost seemed as if she was a K-pop star here.Shin Sae Kyoung's dance was incredibly smooth and skillful.In the comment section, many fans left their thoughts regarding this video.Their comments included, "Is there anything she's not good at?", "How are you so perfect?", "Seriously love her even more now." and so on.(Credit= '나무엑터스 NAMOOACTORS Official' YouTube, 'sjkuksee' Instagram)(SBS Star)