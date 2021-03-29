뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] HeeChul Shares Why He Wishes His Ex-girlfriends to Succeed After They Break Up
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] HeeChul Shares Why He Wishes His Ex-girlfriends to Succeed After They Break Up

[SBS Star] HeeChul Shares Why He Wishes His Ex-girlfriends to Succeed After They Break Up

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.29 11:22 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] HeeChul Shares Why He Wishes His Ex-girlfriends to Succeed After They Break Up
HeeChul of K-pop boy group Super Junior shared why he wishes his ex-girlfriends' success post-breakup. 

On March 26 episode of KBS' television show 'Hits Song', HeeChul talked about his ex-girlfriends. 
HeeChulWhile revisiting the 2001 hit song 'Because I'm a Girl' by girl group Kiss with his co-host Kim Min-ah, HeeChul said that he found the lyrics to be scary. 

HeeChul explained, "The song goes, 'I don't want things to go well for you. Why are you happy with that pretty girl?' It kind of puts a curse on exes." 

Kim Min-ah responded, "Well, but don't you feel annoyed if things go too well for your ex-girlfriends after breaking up with them?" 
HeeChulSurprisingly, HeeChul revealed that he actually wants all his ex-girlfriends to become more successful following a breakup. 

HeeChul commented, "If, by any chance, things go badly for them, I don't want people to say their lives were ruined because they dated me." 

He continued, "So, I'm always hoping they'll do even better and succeed even more than they were before." 
HeeChul(Credit= KBS Hits Song)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.