[SBS Star] Han Ji Hyun Tells How She Felt About Acting 'Joo Seok-kyung' in 'The Penthouse' at First
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.26 18:07
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Han Ji Hyun Tells How She Felt About Acting Joo Seok-kyung in The Penthouse at First
Actress Han Ji Hyun shared how she felt about playing the role of 'Joo Seok-kyung' in 'The Penthouse' at first. 

On March 26, fashion magazine COSMOPOLITAN released photos and interview of Han Ji Hyun online. 

During the interview, Han Ji Hyun talked about her character in currently one of the most popular Korean dramas 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life'.

In 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life', Han Ji Hyun plays a character named 'Joo Seok-kyung'. 

'Joo Seok-kyung' is a high school student who is filled with evil and mean spirits. 
Han Ji HyunHan Ji Hyun said, "When it was confirmed that I would be acting 'Joo Seok-kyung', my initial thought was, 'Whoa, how am I going to act this girl? She's so scary!'" 

The actress resumed, "But as I continued to read the script, I realized that she also had a child-like pure side to herself. That's when I started getting attached to her." 

She continued, "I feel like 'Seok-kyung' is similar to me when she is happy. I'm sure there is a part of me that has at least a bit of Seok-kyung's personality." 
Han Ji HyunThen, Han Ji Hyun was asked what sort of role she would like to play in the future. 

Han Ji Hyun said, "It seems like I left a great impression on everybody with my character 'Seok-kyung', but I actually would like to play someone kind in the future." 

She went on, "I don't really want to try it just now though. Maybe in the far future. Before that, I would like to try acting a fun, extroverted and playful person." 

She laughingly added, "I want to be in a historical drama as well. I want to play the queen or someone really mean. Oh, I have too many things I want to do!" 

(Credit= 'hanjiji54' Instagram, COSMOPOLITAN) 

(SBS Star)   
