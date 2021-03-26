뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Shares What Her Current Biggest Concern Is
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Shares What Her Current Biggest Concern Is

[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Shares What Her Current Biggest Concern Is

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.26 16:38 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Shares What Her Current Biggest Concern Is
K-pop artist IU revealed what her biggest concern is at the moment. 

On March 24, fashion magazine W Korea uploaded a video of IU on YouTube. 

In the video, IU went through some popular items from the '90s. 
IUWhile doing so, IU reminisced her childhood days when she loved playing with toys and eating sweets. 

IU said, "I used to love doing that a lot. I guess I had a hobby back then. Nowadays though, I don't have any hobby." 

She continued, "Actually, that is my biggest concern these days. It's like the concern of the lifetime." 
IUThen, IU shared that she was worried as she still did not manage to find a hobby even though she is almost 30 years old. 

IU said, "Whatever that is, I take an interest in it for a bit, then tend to lose it very quickly. There is no hobby for me to relief my stress." 

She resumed, "When I was young, reading was my favorite thing to do. But since I started writing lyrics, reading has become an activity that was no longer fun for me." 

She added, "It almost makes me feel like I'm studying now. It's quite sad." 
 

(Credit= 'W Korea 더블유코리아' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.