[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hyeri Throws a Surprise Party for ROSE to Celebrate Her Solo Debut

Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day threw a surprise party for her good friend ROSÉ of another girl group BLACKPINK to celebrate her solo debut.On March 24, Hyeri uploaded a new video on her YouTube.In the video, Hyeri was seen heading to JTBC recording studio to film 'Knowing Brothers'.On this day, Hyeri was scheduled to film 'Knowing Brothers' with ROSÉ.During the break from shooting, Hyeri quickly went to grab a cake that her staff brought for her, and lit up the candle.Hyeri quietly walked into ROSÉ's waiting room, singing a celebration song.ROSÉ stood up in surprise, then asked what it was for.As it turned out that it was for her solo debut, ROSÉ smiled brightly.At the end of the song, ROSÉ commented, "Unnie, what is all this? The cake looks delicious! Thank you so much!"Then, Hyeri and ROSÉ sat down and ate the cake and just-delivered pizza together.Previously, it was revealed that Hyeri and ROSÉ became close after exchanging their phone number during the shooting of tvN's television show 'Amazing Saturday'.(Credit= '혜리' YouTube)(SBS Star)