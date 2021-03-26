뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hyeri Throws a Surprise Party for ROSE to Celebrate Her Solo Debut
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hyeri Throws a Surprise Party for ROSE to Celebrate Her Solo Debut

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hyeri Throws a Surprise Party for ROSE to Celebrate Her Solo Debut

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.26 14:26 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hyeri Throws a Surprise Party for ROSE to Celebrate Her Solo Debut
Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day threw a surprise party for her good friend ROSÉ of another girl group BLACKPINK to celebrate her solo debut. 

On March 24, Hyeri uploaded a new video on her YouTube. 
Hyeri and ROSEIn the video, Hyeri was seen heading to JTBC recording studio to film 'Knowing Brothers'. 

On this day, Hyeri was scheduled to film 'Knowing Brothers' with ROSÉ. 
Hyeri and ROSEDuring the break from shooting, Hyeri quickly went to grab a cake that her staff brought for her, and lit up the candle.

Hyeri quietly walked into ROSÉ's waiting room, singing a celebration song. 

ROSÉ stood up in surprise, then asked what it was for. 
Hyeri and ROSEAs it turned out that it was for her solo debut, ROSÉ smiled brightly. 

At the end of the song, ROSÉ commented, "Unnie, what is all this? The cake looks delicious! Thank you so much!" 

Then, Hyeri and ROSÉ sat down and ate the cake and just-delivered pizza together. 
 

Previously, it was revealed that Hyeri and ROSÉ became close after exchanging their phone number during the shooting of tvN's television show 'Amazing Saturday'. 

(Credit= '혜리' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.